How Neeraj's advice helped Yashvir throw better at CWG

Yashvir Singh never threw 85m before. His best was 82.57m last year. But one throw that propelled him to third at the Commonwealth Games was his personal best and later he revealed how one advice from Neeraj Chopra changed his destiny. This also showed how Neeraj notices small details and can help with his advice. Perhaps, an indication of his later profession.

Yashvir credited a simple piece of last-second advice from Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra for producing the throw of his life. After the penultimate round, Yashvir was in seventh place with a best throw of 81.33m, while South Africa's Douw Smit occupied third spot with an effort of 82.88m.

"I had to overcome the adverse conditions. Neeraj motivated me before my final throw and supported me. He told me to keep the javelin in one line, and it paid off," Yashvir said on Monday after receiving a hero's welcome on his return from the Commonwealth Games at Delhi's IGI Airport.

"This was one of the biggest tournaments of my life, so my only aim was to give my 100 per cent effort and leave nothing behind. I wanted to produce my personal best there. I am happy that I achieved a personal best of 85.41 metres and also won the bronze medal with that performance," he said.

While hurling the javelin, keeping the spear in one line (or aligned with the shoulder) is an important technique as it helps maximise distance while reducing strain on the throwing arm.

When asked about what he did, Yashvir said that it meant holding the javelin near ear level, keeping his shoulders aligned in the direction of the throw, drawing back his arm and the javelin in a straight line, and releasing it over his shoulder along that same line. It was technical but worked miracles for the thrower.

Yashvir said he competed without any pressure as the spotlight was on Neeraj and his rivals, including Olympic and defending champion Arshad Nadeem, Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage and Grenada's Anderson Peters. "I had no pressure as the focus was on Neeraj, Nadeem and Rumesh. I just had to give my 100 per cent effort. I kept telling myself to achieve my personal best. God was kind and it happened," he signed off.

Inputs from PTI