Hnamte’s double helps Delhi secure a comeback win against Jamshedpur

The contest was intense as two teams did not want to give away easy points. In the end, SC Delhi got the better of Jamshedpur FC in a Group C fixture of the Durand Cup in Ranchi on Tuesday. New-signing Lalrinliana Hnamte made a remarkable debut for Sporting Club Delhi, scoring twice in the space of five minutes in the second half to complete a come back win for his side.

Hnamte's brace in the 51st and 56th minutes after Jamshedpur FC took the lead in the 22nd minute through Sanan Mohammed has shown that victory cannot be ascertained until the final whistle. Despite the loss, Jamshedpur remained on top of table with three points from two matches, only on goal difference with SC Delhi who have only played a single match.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Kaizad Ambapardiwalla brought in changes to the starting XI from his side's previous outing, with full-back Nikhil Barla replacing Abhishek Ambekar. SC Delhi head coach Tomasz Tchórz, taking charge of his side's first match of the tournament, retained eight players from the lineup that featured in the club's final Indian Super League fixture of the previous season. The Delhi outfit also handed competitive debuts to new signings Lalrinliana Hnamte, Yanglem Sanatomba Singh and the experienced Ashutosh Mehta as they looked to begin their Durand Cup campaign on a positive note.

The home side made the brighter start, dictating the tempo in the opening exchanges. Much of their attacking play was channelled through the left flank, where Sanan Mohammed was a livewire with his pace and direct dribbling.

After a scrappy opening to the second half, SC Delhi found the equaliser by capitalising on a costly goalkeeping error. Aimen found space on the edge of the penalty area and unleashed a low effort that appeared comfortable for Albino Gomes. However, the slippery conditions made the ball difficult to handle, and the Jamshedpur goalkeeper failed to gather it cleanly, spilling the rebound into the path of Hnamte. The new signing reacted quickest, calmly slotting the loose ball into the net to bring SC Delhi level.