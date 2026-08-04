With TN govt support, Chennai Open WTA event set to be held in November

CHENNAI: Chennai Open is set to return for a second successive year after the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced a Rs 10 crore financial support for the WTA 250 tournament. The announcement came after a meeting between Vijay Amritraj, President TNTA and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat on Tuesday. The State government said the TNTA and SDAT would jointly organise the tournament at the SDAT Tennis Stadium in Nungambakkam in November.

The WTA has scheduled the Chennai Open from November 2 to 8 as part of its global schedule. The hard-court WTA 250 event will feature a 32-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw, with a total financial commitment of $283,347.

Chennai first hosted the tournament in 2022, when 17-year-old Czech Linda Fruhvirtova defeated Poland's Magda Linette for the title.

The event was not held in 2023 and 2024 before returning in 2025, when Indonesia's Janice Tjen defeated Australia's Kimberly Birrell 6-4, 6-3 to win her maiden WTA singles title. She partnered compatriot Aldila Sutjiadi to claim the doubles crown.