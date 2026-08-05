Commonwealth Games flag presented to Gujarat CM

CHENNAI: The Commonwealth Games flag has been presented to Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. This was confirmed by a press release after deputy chief minister Harsh Sanghavi gave the flag to the chief minister in Gandhinagar. This also symbolizes the commencement of preparations for the upcoming event.

Sanghavi, along with Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P T Usha, were present at the Closing Ceremony of the CWG where the flag was first handed over to Neeraj who gave it to Usha and then Sanghavai.

"Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi formally presented the Commonwealth Games Flag, with full honour and dignity, to chief minister Patel during the state cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar," said an official statement. According to reports, para-athletes Rakesh Bhatt and Rohit Majgul, who represented Gujarat at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, were present on the occasion. Para table tennis player Sonal Patel also joined the occasion.