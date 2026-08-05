Indian Navy FT post comfortable win over NEROCA FC

It was quite a comeback by the Navy team. After losing their first encounter at the Durand Cup, the Indian Navy FT bounced back to a 2-0 victory against North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association Football Club (NEROCA FC) in a Group D fixture in Imphal on Wednesday.
For the Sailors, Roshan Panna opened the scoring in the first half before E. Muhammed Inayath sealed the result after the interval, as the team produced a disciplined and clinical performance to register their first win of this year's competition.
The victory took Indian Navy to three points from two matches, lifting them to second place in the Group D standings. NEROCA FC, meanwhile, remained at the bottom of the table with one point from their opening two fixtures.
NEROCA FC head coach Yumnam Raju Mangang made four changes to his starting XI for their second match of the tournament. Ghanaian midfielder Shadrach Lantei Mills came into the midfield in place of Sinam Maichael Singh while Ngathem Imarson Meitei replaced Sridarth Nongmeikapam in the attack. Indian Navy Head Coach Akash Kamble opted for three attacking changes bringing in Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Khullakpam Zahir Khan and E. Muhammed Inayathin place of Vijay J, Sreyas V.G and Wangkheimayum Sadananda Singh.
The match was played at a lively tempo despite the challenging ground conditions, with both teams pressing aggressively and denying each other time and space in midfield. The contest developed into a tightly fought battle in the centre of the park, where neither side was able to establish control. With both midfields remaining compact, clear-cut opportunities were few in the opening exchanges. The first shot on goal was taken by the right back Maibam Deny Singh whose long ranger went wide of the post.
Indian Navy broke the deadlock midway through the first half through Roshan Panna. Vijay Marandi produced a superb chipped pass over the NEROCA defence to pick out the young forward, who capitalised on a moment of hesitation from goalkeeper Penand Singh. Roshan took a composed touch to round the advancing custodian before calmly slotting the ball into an empty net to hand the Navy side the lead. Vijay also had a long-range effort saved by the goalkeeper after five minutes.
In the second half, Indian Navy continued to dictate proceedings in midfield through controlled possession, frequently reshaping their structure in build-up. Muhammed Inayath regularly dropped into central areas to provide an extra passing option alongside Adersh Mattummal and Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, allowing the Sailors to overload the midfield and circulate the ball patiently.
The Navy men doubled their advantage just after the hour mark through a moment of individual brilliance from Muhammed Inayath.
Indian Army win
Indian Army Football Team continued their impressive start to the Durand Cup with a commanding 4-0 victory over Baghpat FC in their Group B fixture in Ranchi on Wednesday. Goals from Samir Murmu, Saikhom Borish Singh, Shubham Rana and P. Christopher Kamei secured a comfortable win for the Services side, taking them to six points from two matches, while Baghpat FC concluded their maiden Durand Cup campaign without a victory.
Having won their opening fixture, Indian Army entered the contest full of confidence and immediately took control of possession against a Baghpat side searching for their first points after defeats in their opening two matches.
RESULTS
NEROCA FC 0 Indian Navy FT 2 (Roshan Panna 23’, E. Muhammed Inayath 65’)
Indian Army FT 4 (Samir Murmu 12'; Saikhom Borish Singh 23'; Shubham Rana 36'; P. Christopher Kamei 45+2') Baghpat FC 0
SOURCE: Durand Cup