Indian Navy FT post comfortable win over NEROCA FC

It was quite a comeback by the Navy team. After losing their first encounter at the Durand Cup, the Indian Navy FT bounced back to a 2-0 victory against North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association Football Club (NEROCA FC) in a Group D fixture in Imphal on Wednesday.

For the Sailors, Roshan Panna opened the scoring in the first half before E. Muhammed Inayath sealed the result after the interval, as the team produced a disciplined and clinical performance to register their first win of this year's competition.

The victory took Indian Navy to three points from two matches, lifting them to second place in the Group D standings. NEROCA FC, meanwhile, remained at the bottom of the table with one point from their opening two fixtures.

NEROCA FC head coach Yumnam Raju Mangang made four changes to his starting XI for their second match of the tournament. Ghanaian midfielder Shadrach Lantei Mills came into the midfield in place of Sinam Maichael Singh while Ngathem Imarson Meitei replaced Sridarth Nongmeikapam in the attack. Indian Navy Head Coach Akash Kamble opted for three attacking changes bringing in Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Khullakpam Zahir Khan and E. Muhammed Inayathin place of Vijay J, Sreyas V.G and Wangkheimayum Sadananda Singh.

The match was played at a lively tempo despite the challenging ground conditions, with both teams pressing aggressively and denying each other time and space in midfield. The contest developed into a tightly fought battle in the centre of the park, where neither side was able to establish control. With both midfields remaining compact, clear-cut opportunities were few in the opening exchanges. The first shot on goal was taken by the right back Maibam Deny Singh whose long ranger went wide of the post.