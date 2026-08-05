Last 10 months tested me in ways I never expected: Neeraj Chopra

CHENNAI: Days after winning silver medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, javelin ace Neeraj Chopra opened up about his fitness struggles in a social media post. The 28-year-old two-time Olympic medallist said that the last ten months tested him in ways he did not expect.
"There are throws that travel far, and then there are moments that carry the weight of an entire journey. The past 10 months has tested me in ways I never expected," he posted on instagram on Tuesday alongside a short clip of his CWG performance.
Chopra had been primarily affected by an adductor muscle injury before a few other issues followed. He missed a few events due to the injury concerns but he managed to pull at all stops in Glasgow to finish with a season's best of 85.83m.
"Recovering from multiple injuries, rebuilding my body, finding my rhythm again, and learning to be patient when all I wanted was to compete. I was training every day without knowing if I will even have a season to compete this year," he revealed.
"To be back competing at this level feels good. None of this would have been possible on my own. I'm deeply grateful for the people who never stopped believing in me. My physio, Ishaan (Marwaha) ji who has been by my side every step of the recovery, helping me get back to doing what I love. My coach, Jai (Chaudhary), who has been with me since the very first time I picked up a javelin. My family, that always stand strong with me no matter what the circumstances are. The season continues, one step at a time," Chopra added.
Having missed the 2022 CWG due to injury, Chopra missed the World Championships in September last year when he sustained a lower back injury. It meant that he could compete in just one event before the CWG.
In Glasgow, Sri Lanka' Ramesh Tharanga Pathirage outperformed the Indian with a 89.75m throw in difficult windy conditions. The former world champion expressed his gratitude towards his support staff for helping him make a comeback.