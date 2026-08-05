Last 10 months tested me in ways I never expected: Neeraj Chopra

CHENNAI: Days after winning silver medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, javelin ace Neeraj Chopra opened up about his fitness struggles in a social media post. The 28-year-old two-time Olympic medallist said that the last ten months tested him in ways he did not expect.

"There are throws that travel far, and then there are moments that carry the weight of an entire journey. The past 10 months has tested me in ways I never expected," he posted on instagram on Tuesday alongside a short clip of his CWG performance.

Chopra had been primarily affected by an adductor muscle injury before a few other issues followed. He missed a few events due to the injury concerns but he managed to pull at all stops in Glasgow to finish with a season's best of 85.83m.

"Recovering from multiple injuries, rebuilding my body, finding my rhythm again, and learning to be patient when all I wanted was to compete. I was training every day without knowing if I will even have a season to compete this year," he revealed.