Pakistan can hold India to draw in World Cup hockey: Samiullah

India versus Pakistan matches can be both exhilarating and mouth-watering be it cricket or hockey. India men's team will face Pakistan on August 9 at the FIH World Cup during the pool stage. Pakistan have announced their squad on Wednesday and their chief selector Samiullah Khan felt India can be stoppable during the event held in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Pakistan announced a 20-member squad where the team will be participating after a eight-year gap. "Look, realistically the key is holding India at least to a draw and we have the capacity to beat Wales but our toughest opponent is England who are ranked high while we are placed 12th right now in the FIH rankings," Samiullah, a former Pakistan captain, reportedly said on Thursday.

According to reports, Samiullah said that team director and chief coach Herman Kruis will join the squad directly in the Netherlands where he is presently on a pre tournament assignment. Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has also brought in two foreign coaches, Bob Johan Veldhof and Christopher Bowen to assist Kruis.

According to Samiullah, the squad had been chosen jointly by the national selectors and the recently-appointed foreign coaching staff.

India is also in Pakistan's group in the World Cup and Samiullah was optimistic that the team can hold them to a draw. England and Wales are the other teams in Pool D of the tournament. India and Pakistan will open their campaign against England at Amstelveen, Netherlands on August 15.

Inputs from agencies