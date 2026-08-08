Shillong Lajong FC go top of group with win over Mumbay

Local club and local support make a heady brew in the hills of Meghalaya's capital. The stadium chanted their name as Shillong Lajong FC waltzed their way past fancied Mumbay FC in a Group E match in Shillong on Saturday. Everbrightson Sana led the scoring with a brace, while Abhay Gurung, Tremiki Lamurong and Figo Syndai were also on the scoresheet as the hosts made light work of their visitors from Mumbai in front of a frenzied crowd.

The result takes Shillong Lajong to the top of Group E with six points from two matches, having won both of their opening fixtures. Langsning FC sit second on four points, with Nongkseh SS&CC third on one point. Mumbay FC, without a point from their two outings so far, remain bottom of the table.

Shillong Lajong set the tone early, with Phrangki Buam and Jota causing regular problems down the flanks. The hosts' first real opportunity arrived in the seventh minute, Ephraim Lalremtluanga's free kick finding Arthur Pangaro at the far post for a thumping header that Mumbay's defence somehow scrambled clear. A similar chance went unconverted in the 14th minute, captain Kenstar Kharshong failing to make proper contact despite being unmarked from another set piece.

Mumbay struggled to find any rhythm against Lajong's relentless pressing, their first shot on target not arriving until the 23rd minute, when Mandeep Singh Multani's effort lacked the power to trouble goalkeeper Siwel Rymbai.