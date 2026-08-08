Shillong Lajong FC go top of group with win over Mumbay

Local club and local support make a heady brew in the hills of Meghalaya's capital. The stadium chanted their name as Shillong Lajong FC waltzed their way past fancied Mumbay FC in a Group E match in Shillong on Saturday. Everbrightson Sana led the scoring with a brace, while Abhay Gurung, Tremiki Lamurong and Figo Syndai were also on the scoresheet as the hosts made light work of their visitors from Mumbai in front of a frenzied crowd.
The result takes Shillong Lajong to the top of Group E with six points from two matches, having won both of their opening fixtures. Langsning FC sit second on four points, with Nongkseh SS&CC third on one point. Mumbay FC, without a point from their two outings so far, remain bottom of the table.
Shillong Lajong set the tone early, with Phrangki Buam and Jota causing regular problems down the flanks. The hosts' first real opportunity arrived in the seventh minute, Ephraim Lalremtluanga's free kick finding Arthur Pangaro at the far post for a thumping header that Mumbay's defence somehow scrambled clear. A similar chance went unconverted in the 14th minute, captain Kenstar Kharshong failing to make proper contact despite being unmarked from another set piece.
Mumbay struggled to find any rhythm against Lajong's relentless pressing, their first shot on target not arriving until the 23rd minute, when Mandeep Singh Multani's effort lacked the power to trouble goalkeeper Siwel Rymbai.
The half took a difficult turn for Mumbay just before the interval. Captain and defensive lynchpin Ahmed Faiz Khan was stretchered off after twisting his ankle clearing a ball in the 45th minute, and within two minutes of his departure his side's resistance had been broken.
Joedson Dos Santos's free kick picked out Sana, whose header was saved by Yasheel, only for Gurung to react quickest and finish the rebound.
Lajong picked up where they left off after the restart, Gurung squandering a good early chance across the face of goal before the third arrived in the 52nd minute — Tremiki turning provider this time, splitting the Mumbay defence for Sana to rifle a first-time finish into the top corner. Sana celebrated with the trademark Cristiano Ronaldo leap and mid-air spin, and the home end roared out their own "Siuuu" in unison as he struck the pose before them.
Mumbay tried to respond, Afzar Noorani curling narrowly over from the right side of the box in the 56th minute, but any momentum was extinguished when Dhruvmil Pandya's heavy touch gifted possession back to Lajong in the 64th minute. Sana pounced without hesitation, driving into the box and finishing crisply for his second of the afternoon and his side's fourth.
RESULT
Shillong Lajong 5 (Abhay Gurung 45+1’, Tremiki Lamurong 45+3’, Everbrighton Sana 52’ 64’, Figo Syndai 88’) Mumbay FC 0
SOURCE: Durand Cup