Nongkseh SS&CC end campaign on a high

Nongkseh SS&CC have been on a roll. The local club from Upper Shillong has shown their prowess with sleek football with a lot of team effort. No wonder the club finished their Durand Cup campaign in style with a dominant 7-0 win over Mumbay FC in a Group E fixture.

The way they played against Mumbay FC, a local division club of Mumbai, Nongkseh showed class in their moves and purpose in their attacks. Hardy Cliff Nongbri and Dawancha Carlos Challam both struck twice, while Kitboklang Pale, Chesterpoul Lyngdoh and Sheen Stevenson were also on the scoresheet as the hosts produced their most complete performance of the campaign to sign off in emphatic fashion.

The result lifts Nongkseh to second in Group E with four points from three matches, level with Langsning FC on points but ahead on goal difference. Shillong Lajong FC top the group with six points from two matches, with both Shillong Lajong and Langsning FC still to play their final group-stage fixture. Mumbay FC, like Nongkseh, have completed all three of their matches and end their campaign in the group stages.

Nongkseh set out with intent from the opening whistle, working an early corner inside the first two minutes that saw Pale go close from the edge of the box, and the home side continued to look the sharper of the two sides down the flanks, with Aenam Jurwa and Lyngdoh regularly finding pockets of space. Mumbay, to their credit, matched that early tempo rather than retreating into caution, and for a spell the contest carried a positive, open quality that belied its standing in the group.