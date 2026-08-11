Nongkseh SS&CC end campaign on a high

Nongkseh SS&CC have been on a roll. The local club from Upper Shillong has shown their prowess with sleek football with a lot of team effort. No wonder the club finished their Durand Cup campaign in style with a dominant 7-0 win over Mumbay FC in a Group E fixture.
The way they played against Mumbay FC, a local division club of Mumbai, Nongkseh showed class in their moves and purpose in their attacks. Hardy Cliff Nongbri and Dawancha Carlos Challam both struck twice, while Kitboklang Pale, Chesterpoul Lyngdoh and Sheen Stevenson were also on the scoresheet as the hosts produced their most complete performance of the campaign to sign off in emphatic fashion.
The result lifts Nongkseh to second in Group E with four points from three matches, level with Langsning FC on points but ahead on goal difference. Shillong Lajong FC top the group with six points from two matches, with both Shillong Lajong and Langsning FC still to play their final group-stage fixture. Mumbay FC, like Nongkseh, have completed all three of their matches and end their campaign in the group stages.
Nongkseh set out with intent from the opening whistle, working an early corner inside the first two minutes that saw Pale go close from the edge of the box, and the home side continued to look the sharper of the two sides down the flanks, with Aenam Jurwa and Lyngdoh regularly finding pockets of space. Mumbay, to their credit, matched that early tempo rather than retreating into caution, and for a spell the contest carried a positive, open quality that belied its standing in the group.
NE united in quarters
NorthEast United FC marched into the quarterfinals with a perfect record in the group stages after comfortably defeating FC1 3-1 in their final Group F fixture. Parthib Gogoi scored in each half, while Alaaeddine Ajaraie added NorthEast United's third goal. Mohmad Ilyas scored the consolation goal for FC1.
The Highlanders completed their group-stage campaign with three wins from three matches to finish as Group F winners. FC1, meanwhile, ended their debut Durand Cup campaign with three points from three matches.
NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali made 10 changes to his starting XI, with Spanish midfielder Antonio Moyano the only player retaining his place from the previous outing. Fellow Spaniards Etyan González Morales and Eneko Satrústegui Plano were also handed their first starts for the club. Meanwhile, FC1 head coach Khalid Qayoom made two changes to his lineup
RESULTS
Nongkseh SS&CC 7 (Hardy Cliff Nongbri 11’ 79’, Dawancha Carlos Challam 76’ 81’, Kitboklang Pale 41’, Chesterpoul Lyngdoh 56’, Sheen Stevenson 89’) Mumbay FC 0
NorthEast United FC 3 (Parthib Gogoi 11’ 54’, Alaaeddine Ajaraie 68’) FC1 1 (Mohamd Ilyas 71’)
SOURCE: DURAND CUP