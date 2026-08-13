Shillong Lajong FC qualify for quarters after thrilling draw vs Langsning

It seemed like a very intense movie script. The way the home team played and stormed into the quarterfinal, looked like a movie. Shillong Lajong FC had a thrilling end to an absorbing match when they drew against Langsning FC in a Group E match in Shillong on Thursday. The result propelled Shillong finish top of the group with seven points, despite a spirited performance from Langsning FC, who ended their campaign second in Group E on five points.

Joao Vitor de Paula Morais (Jota) struck twice for Shillong Lajong, either side of the half-hour mark, before Everbrighton Sana added a third late on. Langsning FC, who fought back valiantly, found the net through Kyrmenskhem Mukhim, Wadajied Kynsai Ryngkhlem and Syed Ahmed, the last of those arriving deep into second-half stoppage time.

The result also confirmed East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC's place in the quarter-finals as the two best second-placed teams across the tournament, courtesy of a superior goal difference record. Shillong Lajong signalled their intent inside the opening thirty seconds, winning an early free kick that Phrangki Buam whipped dangerously into the box, only for Langsning to scramble the danger clear.

The chances continued to arrive at both ends. Jota tested Langsning goalkeeper Rajat Paul Lyngdoh from outside the box in the fifth minute, the effort straight enough for Lyngdoh to hold after an initial spill. Langsning responded through a goalmouth scramble in the eighth minute, Chusrang Sangma's long throw cannoning off the crossbar before Shillong Lajong cleared their lines.

There was real tempo to proceedings from the outset, both sides committed to open, transitional football despite the significant stakes on offer. Shillong Lajong came closest to breaking the deadlock in the 13th minute, Sana squaring the ball across an unguarded goal for Abhay Gurung, who could not quite make the contact required.