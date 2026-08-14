Arjun Erigaisi, Nihal Sarin finish in top 8 at Esports World Cup

It was not too eventful for Indian chess players as Arjun Erigaisi and Nihal Sarin fell on Friday at the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026 in the quarterfinals. With this India's challenge at the event came to an end. Gen.G Esports’ Arjun Erigaisi and S8UL Esports’ Nihal Sarin both finished in the top eight. Arjun was edged out by Team Falcons’ Hikaru Nakamura in an armageddon tiebreaker, while defending champion Magnus Carlsen of Team Liquid defeated Nihal 2.5-0.5.

Arjun’s quarterfinal against Hikaru was a repeat of last year’s third place match, which the American Grandmaster had won. The two players were closely matched throughout the regulation games, with all four ending in draws as neither could establish an advantage. The deadlock sent the match to Armageddon, where Hikaru, playing with the White pieces, sealed the victory with a checkmate to secure his place in the semifinals.

The other Indian in the quarterfinals, Nihal, faced Magnus in a rematch of last year’s knockout encounter, which the Norwegian Grandmaster had won. On that occasion, the opening game ended in a draw before Magnus claimed the next two. This time, he took the first two games, while the third ended in a draw to secure a 2.5-0.5 victory and a place in the semifinals.

The remaining Quarterfinals saw AG.AL’s Denis Lazavik defeat Natus Vincere’s Nodirbek Abdusattorov in an Armageddon tiebreaker, while Team Falcons’ Alireza Firouzja overcame GodLike Esports’ Hans Moke Niemann 2.5-1.5. Hikaru will now face Lazavik in the semifinals, while Magnus will take on Alireza in a rematch of last year’s final.