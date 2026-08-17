Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan prevail over Jamshedpur on sudden death

Finally, it needed a shootout to determine the winner. The match was intense and both sides did not give up until the last kick on the ball. Mohun Bagan Super Giant had to hold on to their nerves to secure a 9-8 win after match ended in 1-1 draw after regulation time. With the win, Mohun Bagan, entered into the semifinals of the Durand Cup in Kolkata on Monday.The match ended 1-1 after normal time, with Sahal Abdul Samad and Devendra Murgaonkar scoring for their respective sides, before Mohun Bagan prevailed in a marathon shootout.

The shootout went the distance, running into sudden death which saw the first 16 kicks being converted. In the fourth kick of sudden death, Lawmsangzuala saw his effort saved by Vishal Kaith, before Tekcham Abhishek Singh stepped up and converted the decisive penalty to send Mohun Bagan Super Giant through.

The winners will face the winner of Quarter-final 4 between Shillong Lajong FC and NorthEast United FC in the semifinal, which will be played on August 20 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant made the perfect start, taking the lead inside the second minute. Pronay Halder's pass to Rashithoi Meetei was not properly controlled, and Sahal pounced on the loose ball. He drove into the box and slotted a low finish into the bottom-right corner to hand the hosts an early lead.