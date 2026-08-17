Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan prevail over Jamshedpur on sudden death

Finally, it needed a shootout to determine the winner. The match was intense and both sides did not give up until the last kick on the ball. Mohun Bagan Super Giant had to hold on to their nerves to secure a 9-8 win after match ended in 1-1 draw after regulation time. With the win, Mohun Bagan, entered into the semifinals of the Durand Cup in Kolkata on Monday.The match ended 1-1 after normal time, with Sahal Abdul Samad and Devendra Murgaonkar scoring for their respective sides, before Mohun Bagan prevailed in a marathon shootout.
The shootout went the distance, running into sudden death which saw the first 16 kicks being converted. In the fourth kick of sudden death, Lawmsangzuala saw his effort saved by Vishal Kaith, before Tekcham Abhishek Singh stepped up and converted the decisive penalty to send Mohun Bagan Super Giant through.
The winners will face the winner of Quarter-final 4 between Shillong Lajong FC and NorthEast United FC in the semifinal, which will be played on August 20 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant made the perfect start, taking the lead inside the second minute. Pronay Halder's pass to Rashithoi Meetei was not properly controlled, and Sahal pounced on the loose ball. He drove into the box and slotted a low finish into the bottom-right corner to hand the hosts an early lead.
The goal lifted Mohun Bagan, who began to press with real intent in the opening exchanges. Tekcham Abhishek Singh and Subhasish Bose were both prominent down the flanks, making regular overlapping runs, and Jamshedpur FC's defence was kept busy trying to hold them off.
Jamshedpur gradually settled after the early setback. By the fifteenth minute, the visitors were enjoying longer spells of possession and looking to create chances in the final third, though Mohun Bagan's defence remained solid.
Jamshedpur found their equaliser right on the stroke of half-time. Rashithoi picked up the ball outside the Mohun Bagan box and, with space to work in, shot from distance. Kaith could only parry the effort, and Devendra was on hand to finish from close range, sending both sides in level at the break.
RESULT
Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1 (Sahal Abdul Samad 2’) Jamshedpur FC 1 (Devendra Murgaokar 45’)