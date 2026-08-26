2nd Test: Sooriyabandara, Mendis delay India's series win as Sri Lanka end Day 4 on 229/6

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan batters were defiant in phases but the Indian bowlers made a timely intervention to reduce the hosts to 229 for six in their second innings on day four of the second and final Test here on Wednesday.

Sonal Dinusha (7) and Keshara Nuwantha (3) were in the middle at stumps when the now customary evening rain and bad light stopped play. But India will be eager to end Lanka's last vestige of hope and wrap the match and series on day five.

Before Indian bowlers established their domination, the 115-run third wicket alliance between Pasindu Sooriyabandara (92) and Kamindu Mendis (55) was the primary source of Lankan fightback.

Sooriyabandara and Mendis joined forces when Lanka were wobbling at 63 for two, but resisted the Indian bowlers for the next 110 minutes. The pair bridged the heavy 213-run innings deficit that forced them to follow-on.

However, Sri Lanka’s effort in that period was a marked improvement from their first dig in which they were bundled out for 290, which was a mere 13 runs shy of the follow-on mark. That total was constructed around the highly-impressive Dinusha’s 103, his second hundred of the series.

But the Sooriyabandara-Mendis partnership in the ongoing innings was the reason behind the match getting extended to its final day after they lost openers Lahiru Udara and Kamil Mishara early in the second essay.