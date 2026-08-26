New coach Xavi aims to revive Netherlands team

Former Spain and Barcelona captain Xavi Hernandez will hope to revive the fortunes of the Netherlands team that is struggling at top level competitions for the time being. According to reports, the Barcelona star, whose career was shaped by different Dutch coaches now wants to give back to the country through his coaching and football philosophy.

Louis van Gaal, who also coached the Netherlands, gave Xavi his debut for Barcelona. According to various reports, at his presentation on Tuesday, Xavi sounded like he was harking back to the "total football" ideals of Cruyff-led Dutch teams in the 1970s. His philosophy revolved around passing and more passing.

"We want ... to dominate the game, to take the initiative with the ball," he was quoted as saying. "And at the same time, our goal is to show to everybody a team with passion, with desire and ambition."

Reports says that Netherlands Soccer Federation technical director Nigel de Jong said Xavi was on a shortlist of four candidates for the coveted job after former Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, and Arne Slot, who is still without a job after being fired by Liverpool in late May. They both declined. The other candidate was Michael Reiziger, who coaches the Netherlands' youth team.

The new coach was unfazed by the big names ahead of him in the selection process. "Well, it's not a bad position after Guardiola and after Slot. Third position. At least we are ... on the podium. I don't care," he has said. Xavi's first test comes on September 24 in Amsterdam when the Netherlands plays Germany, which also has a new coach - Jurgen Klopp.

"I feel excited," Xavi said, "I feel motivated because, you know, we are playing against Germany, one of the best, teams in Europe and one of the best coaches in the last years, Jurgen Klopp. So yeah, it's a big challenge from the beginning, but I think we will be ready." The 46-year-old Xavi had been out of work since leaving his job as Barcelona coach in May 2024. He replaces Ronald Koeman after his departure following the World Cup, where the Netherlands lost in a penalty shootout to Morocco in the Round of 32.

While the Netherlands has struggled to win on soccer's biggest stages - Oranje has reached three World Cup finals and lost them all - Xavi has a history of victories.

"We will try to change some things. Good habits, new energy," he said. "We will work with passion, with ambition and with desire in order that people in Holland, the 18 million people, be proud of our team."