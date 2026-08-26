Sri Lanka reaches 83-2 at lunch on Day 4 after India enforces follow on in 2nd cricket test

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka reached lunch at 83-2 in its second innings Wednesday, still 130 behind in the second cricket test after India enforced the follow on.

Prasidh Krishna and Manav Suthar took three wickets each as Sri Lanka was dismissed for 290 in reply to India's first innings of 503-9 declared.

At the break, Pasindu Sooriyabandara was not out on 35 and Kamindu Mendis was unbeaten on 10.

Sri Lanka started Day 4 at 265-8 at the Sinhalese Sports Club with No. 7 batsman Sonal Dinusha closing in on a century and just 39 runs away from avoiding the follow on.

But, off spinner Saransh Jain accounted for the last two wickets as Sri Lanka gave up a 213-run first innings lead.

Dinusha raised his second century of this series in carrying on the form that fetched him 100 and 84 in the first test at Galle, where India won by 165 runs.

Lahiru Kumara, who supported Dinusha by facing 58 deliveries for his 12 runs, was out caught by Druv Jurel off Jain.