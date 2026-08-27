Uttarakhand’s Lakshya Raichandani named India U-19 one-day captain

DEHRADUN: In a major boost for Uttarakhand cricket, promising player Lakshya Raichandani from the state has been appointed captain of the India Under-19 team for the upcoming one-day series against Australia U-19.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the India U-19 squads for Australia’s tour, comprising three one-dayers and two four-day matches. Raichandani will lead the one-day side, which also features Aryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid, sons of former India greats Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid, respectively.
Anvay has been selected as a wicketkeeper-batter. The three one-day matches will be played in Rajkot on September 18, 21 and 23. Raichandani has also been named vice-captain of the India U-19 squad for the multi-day leg of the tour. The first four-day match will be held in Rajkot from September 27 to 30, while the second will be played in Ahmedabad from October 5 to 8. Expressing delight over the appointments, Raichandani said he had not expected to be entrusted with the leadership role and was focused only on making the most of every opportunity.
“It feels wonderful to be named captain of the one-day team and vice-captain for the multi-day matches. I had never really thought about it. I was simply trying to give my best whenever I got an opportunity to play,” he said, adding that; “My parents and everyone at home are extremely happy. This is a significant opportunity, and I will try to make the most of it.”
Raichandani also credited the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand for supporting his development.
“The association has made a significant contribution to my success,” he said.
His selection for two leadership positions is being viewed as a proud moment for Uttarakhand and a significant milestone in his emerging cricket career.
India U-19 one-day squad: Lakshya Raichandani (captain), Yashbardhan Chauhan (vice-captain), Rajat Baghel (wicketkeeper), Aryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (wicketkeeper), V. Yashveer, Rohit Yadav, Shavin Vinod, Mohit Ulwa, Chigurupati Venkat and Kavya Patel.