Uttarakhand’s Lakshya Raichandani named India U-19 one-day captain

DEHRADUN: In a major boost for Uttarakhand cricket, promising player Lakshya Raichandani from the state has been appointed captain of the India Under-19 team for the upcoming one-day series against Australia U-19.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the India U-19 squads for Australia’s tour, comprising three one-dayers and two four-day matches. Raichandani will lead the one-day side, which also features Aryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid, sons of former India greats Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid, respectively.

Anvay has been selected as a wicketkeeper-batter. The three one-day matches will be played in Rajkot on September 18, 21 and 23. Raichandani has also been named vice-captain of the India U-19 squad for the multi-day leg of the tour. The first four-day match will be held in Rajkot from September 27 to 30, while the second will be played in Ahmedabad from October 5 to 8. Expressing delight over the appointments, Raichandani said he had not expected to be entrusted with the leadership role and was focused only on making the most of every opportunity.