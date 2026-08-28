Asian Games-bound long distance runner tests positive

CHENNAI: What seems to be another embarrassing turn of events for Indian sports, a long distance runner has apparently tested positive for doping and is likely to miss the flight to Japan for the Asian Games. There has been a spate of positive cases this time with multiple players from across sports who were part of the Asian Games squad tested positive. From weightlifting, wrestling to athletics, players have tested positive weeks ahead of the Asian Games.

According to sources close to the development the athlete has asked for early hearing from the National Anti-doping Agency (NADA). He won medals in 5000 and 10000 at the inter-state nationals and has been provisionally suspended.

This particular athlete has won medals including gold at Inter-state senior nationals and has been medallist at Asian Championships as well. The runner has been part of the list released by the sports ministry and now will not be able to board the flight. He has been asked to leave the national camp. The runner is part of the long distance team that has has been training in the US and has come to participate at the senior nationals in Bhubaneswar in late June.

It has been a horrendous year for India as doping has topped the charts on World Anti-Doping Agency list and has been among upgraded as ‘extremely high doping risk’ by the Athletics Integrity Unit. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has said they are yet to get information as of now.