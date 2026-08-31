Defining moments: Rise and rise of Messi through thick and thin

Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football on Monday, here are six defining moments

Inauspicious start

Messi's international career began as a fresh-faced 18-year-old in 2005. His first cap was unforgettable for the wrong reasons -- ninety seconds after coming on as a substitute in a friendly with Hungary in Budapest, he was sent off for what the referee saw as an elbow. The following June he made his first World Cup appearance in the 6-0 win over Serbia and Montenegro with which Argentina began the 2006 tournament in Germany. Messi got his team's final goal in Gelsenkirchen -- the first game and goal of what would become a legendary relationship with the World Cup.

First World Cup final

Messi was 26 when Argentina headed to Brazil in 2014, but was already established as one of the greats, thanks to his achievements with Barcelona. There had been numerous disappointments with Argentina: quarter-final defeats to Germany at the World Cup in 2006 and in 2010 in South Africa, the latter with Diego Maradona as coach. There was also a Copa America final loss to Brazil in 2007, and a miserable showing at the 2011 version of that competition on home soil. Messi went to Brazil as captain of Alejandro Sabella's team, and made a flying start by scoring in every group game. The goals then dried up, but he took Argentina to their first World Cup final since the days of Maradona but fell short against Germany at the Maracana.

2016: His lowest ebb

The 2014 heartache was followed by the misery of losing the following year's Copa America final on penalties to Chile. Messi therefore went to the 2016 Copa America Centenario in the United States on a mission to finally win a major international title. Argentina cruised to the final. Chile stood before Argentina and they lost with Messi this time missing his kick. "For me the national team is over," he declared. "I've done all I can, I've been in four finals and it hurts not to be a champion." Six weeks later Messi changed his mind and agreed to come out of his brief international retirement.