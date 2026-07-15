Six Jharkhand hockey players secure spots in India's Youth Hockey5s squad

RANCHI: Jharkhand has once again reinforced its reputation as one of India's premier hockey talent hubs, with six players from the state earning selection to the Indian men's and women's squads for the Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026.
While five players have been named in the women's team, one player has secured a place in the men's squad.
The continental tournament is scheduled to be held in Muscat, Oman, from July 20 to 25.
Sandipa Kumari, Pushpa Manjhi, Shruti Kumari, Neelam Topno and Khilli Kumari have been included in the 10-member Indian women's squad, while Ashish Tani Purti has secured a place in the 10-member men's team, taking the state's overall representation to six.
The teams were finalised on the basis of performances in the ongoing national coaching camps. The women's camp is being held in Bhopal from July 4 to 18, while the men's camp is underway in Chandigarh.
Significantly, all five women from Jharkhand were already part of the 15-member sub-junior national training group preparing for the championship in Bhopal, underscoring the state's growing influence in India's junior hockey programme.
Congratulating the selected players, Hockey Jharkhand president Bholanath Singh said the achievement reflects the consistent progress of the sport in the state.
He credited the success to sustained grassroots development and the joint efforts of the Jharkhand government and Hockey Jharkhand in identifying and grooming young talent.
Jharkhand's contribution to Indian hockey extends well beyond the Youth Hockey5s Championship. Four players from the state are currently touring the United Kingdom with the Indian junior women's team, while another four have been selected to the senior Indian women's squad for the upcoming Asian Games.
With these latest inclusions, 13 women hockey players from Jharkhand are representing India across the senior, junior and sub-junior levels, further cementing the state's reputation as a major talent hub for Indian hockey.