Six Jharkhand hockey players secure spots in India's Youth Hockey5s squad

RANCHI: Jharkhand has once again reinforced its reputation as one of India's premier hockey talent hubs, with six players from the state earning selection to the Indian men's and women's squads for the Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026.

While five players have been named in the women's team, one player has secured a place in the men's squad.

The continental tournament is scheduled to be held in Muscat, Oman, from July 20 to 25.

Sandipa Kumari, Pushpa Manjhi, Shruti Kumari, Neelam Topno and Khilli Kumari have been included in the 10-member Indian women's squad, while Ashish Tani Purti has secured a place in the 10-member men's team, taking the state's overall representation to six.

The teams were finalised on the basis of performances in the ongoing national coaching camps. The women's camp is being held in Bhopal from July 4 to 18, while the men's camp is underway in Chandigarh.