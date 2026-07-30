Pivotal moment for Dilip Gavit: How coach Kale gives wings to his dream

CHENNAI: “I HAVEN'T talked to my family yet, I don't know what's going on at home,” was what Dilip Gavit said on Thursday, a day after he won gold in 100m (T47) at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Stranger still, after plodding a little, Gavit said he did not have a phone. He doesn’t want to get distracted from his game. When he started competing, he ran against able-bodied athletes because para was an alien word. On Wednesday night, as the wet evening settled down peacefully with rain clouds slowly drifting away from the stadium, two Indians stood there in great anticipation for the starting gun. Gavit and Mohammed Basil were touted as the favourites to win gold-silver. But in sports until the finish line, nothing is certain. Gavit touched the tape first.

Conditions were brutal and that affected the gold medallist’s start. He was trailing by the halfway mark and in the last 20m he surged ahead of the pack. Until then, Basil was in the lead. “It was cold and the body took time to warm up,” he told this daily from Glasgow. “I did not want to lose the race.”

Gavit’s story goes beyond the beautiful blue Mondo tracks of the Scotstoun Stadium. It started when he was 11, struggling to even eat two meals a day. His father used to farm during sowing season and worked as a labourer in the off-season. “I have five brothers and life was very difficult,” he said. “Never in my life did I ever think I would be in Glasgow – never, forget about winning a medal.”