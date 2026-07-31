Durand Cup: Vishnu's hat-trick in East Bengal big win

CHENNAI: In a one-sided match, East Bengal FC thumped CISF Protectors 8-0 in a Group A fixture of the Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Friday. The Red-and-Gold Brigade raced into a 3-0 lead before half-time and showed no signs of slowing after the break, adding five more goals in a dominant second-half performance to secure all three points. Vishnu PV starred with a hat-trick, Jesin T.K. struck twice, Jeakson Singh also found the scoresheet, while CISF Protectors captain Mohammad Khalid scored an own goal as East Bengal bounced back in emphatic fashion from the derby loss.

The match also saw quite a few changes. Both coaches altered their formations as well. East Bengal FC head coach Antonio López Habas switched to a 4-3-3 system, making six changes from the side that started the Kolkata Derby against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa, Hardik Bhatt, PV Vishnu, Daniel Ramírez, Mohamad Basim Rashid and Jesin TK replaced Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Jay Gupta, Rohit Kumar, Rohit Danu, Bipin Singh and David Lalhlansanga respectively, while Anwar Ali, Lalchungnunga, Sandip Mandi, Jeakson Singh and Edmund Lalrindika retained their places.

CISF Protectors head coach Shehzad Khan also made changes, setting his side up in a 4-4-2 formation with captain Mohammad Khalid returning in place of Pawan Pratap Singh and Aditya replacing Thangminlien Haokip in defence. The remaining starters retained their places as CISF looked to build on their previous outing.