Jamshedpur FC pulls out of ISL after failing to pay participation fees

In a dramatic twist, Jamshedpur FC on Friday said they would be pulling of the Indian Super League (ISL). This was just hours after missing the deadline to pay participation fee for the next season starting in September.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) had set July 20 deadline for payment of Rs 1.1 crore by the clubs in two instalments as administrative fees. The deadline was extended till Friday evening.

According to reports, the club said it will not be participating in the ISL from 2026-27 season onwards. The 2026-27 ISL is scheduled to start on September 4. According to sources, the club's board of directors have decided to wind up the first team as of now.

Inter Kashi club of Varanasi, which apparently did not pay before the initial July 20 deadline, has also made the payment. That means that all the remaining 13 clubs have paid the participation fee.

"Inter Kashi have made the payment and we will take a call on Saturday whether we will go ahead with 13 clubs or not," a top AIFF official told national news agency.

In the statement, Jamshedpur FC, which was founded in 2017, said that it will work to promote and develop the game at the grassroots level.

"Jamshedpur Football Club would like to confirm that it will not be participating in ISL from 2026-27 season onwards," it said on 'X'.

JFSPL remains committed, in other capacities, to the continued growth and development of football in India. We will continue in our endeavour to promote and develop the game of football, including at the grassroots level.

"We will continue to identify and develop young football talent across India to create a strong pathway for young players from grassroots to national and international football." (Inputs from PTI)