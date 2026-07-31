Preeti, Arundhati, Ankush storm into final with dominating win in CWG boxing

In a dominating display of boxing, Indian pugilists Preeti Pawar and Ankush Panghal stormed into the final ensuring the country two silver at least. Preeti, like in her previous bouts, looked comfortable against Zambia's Catherine Mwape in the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games competition in Glasgow. Preeti out-punched Zambia's Catherine Mwape 5-0.

Later in the day, Arundhati Choudhary stunned defending champion Rosie Eccles of Wales in a split decision in 70kg class, while world champion Jaismine Lamboria marched into the final as well.

Ankush one the other hand did not have to sweat much to brush past Joshua Ofori in a one-sided contest.

The 22-year-old from Bhiwani is an Asian Games bronze medallist and will set up a clash with Canada's Scarlett Delgado in the women's final.

"I am very happy that I have managed to do what I prepared for. I have to give my best tomorrow (Saturday) for the gold medal. I never take my opponents lightly, and always prepare in detail with my coaches. I am happy that I am able to implement those plans," Preeti said.

Mwape struggled to connect throughout and was beaten almost every time Preeti launched her combination strikes. The Zambian's struggles were evident from the three eight counts she faced in the first two rounds.

Such was Preeti's dominance that all five judges marked 10-8 in her favour in the second round.

With the bout out of her grasp, Mwape spent the last three minutes evading the pounding from Preeti, who sailed through without having to work too hard. Ankush was equally dominant against Ofori, who resorted to repeated clinching after being comprehensively outboxed in the opening two rounds.

Ankush had a very smooth bout against the Canadian who had points docked too. Right from the first round, Ankush landed decisive punches with his combinations of right and left. The Canadian boxer seemed clueless against Indian southpaw.

Inputs from PTI