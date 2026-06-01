Why Indian players became the must-have staple at Norway Chess

OSLO: There was a time in the not so distant past, 2020 and 2021 to be precise, when the Norway Chess roster didn't have any Indian players. Viswanathan Anand, a staple of the event since its inception in 2013, had gradually stopped being an active member of the circuit.

Since 2022, however, the elite field has always fielded at least one Indian. Since 2024, though, when they put in place a simultaneous tournament, that number has jumped to three. It kind of reflects the growing importance of having Indian players in elite chess fields.

In 2024, for example, there were three. In 2025 as well as in the current edition, there have been four. Why? "It's very important, the Indian players," Kjell Madland, Norway Chess CEO, tells The New Indian Express. "They are some of the best players in the world."

That's also true. Since 2023, when India's post-pandemic chess boom really captured the imagination both in terms of global results as well as a youngsters either making GM or IM norms, the elite invitation only event has made it a point to have Indians in the field.