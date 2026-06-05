Rumesh's 92.62m javelin throw at Rome DL second best in Asia

CHENNAI: Javelin in the Commonwealth Games could turn out to be a fascinating contest between three Asian throwers. There has been a mini javelin revolution in South Asia. First, it was Neeraj Chopra to win Olympic gold (Tokyo), then Arshad Nadeem in Paris Games and now following in their footsteps, though not an Olympic medallist, Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage has broken the 90-m barrier in javelin throw. He is second in Asia behind Arshad Nadeem, who threw the spear to 92.97m at the Paris Olympics. Neeraj’s best is 90.23m.

On a balmy Rome evening, coached by a Sri Lankan coach, Rumesh threw the javelin to a humongous 92.62m. This is his first 90-m throw and going by his form this season, it was not a fluke. He already had a world-leading personal best of 89.37m before entering this competition. And now, he is the world leader in javelin this year. Interestingly, just like Nadeem, Rumesh was a fast bowler before turning his attention to javelin.

He had an elite field in Rome. Two-time Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott, former world champion Anderson Peters, former Olympic champion Thomas Rohler, former Olympic silver winner Jakub Vadlejch. He trains under Ex Airforce coach Tony Prasanna. India's Sachin Yadavm, who has a personal best of 86.27m at the World Championships last year managed just 79.18m on DL debut.