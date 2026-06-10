Managing expectations has been hardest thing about being World Champion: D Gukesh

D Gukesh, the youngest undisputed world chess champion in history, has admitted that managing expectations has been one of the hardest things as world champion.

"As much as you try to switch off from the outside world, you are still aware that there is this kind of elephant in the room," he told a few Indian journalists just after Norway Chess' Closing Ceremony.

"Like you are expected and also you expect something. I'm in general also an ambitious player and I keep going for wins. Considering all these things, it has been pretty hard. But, okay, it's a challenge. I either break from it or grow through it. Right now, it's not looking great but let's see. It's still up."

In one of the most candid conversations by an Indian sportsperson, the 20-year-old said he had struggled for motivation during 'parts of 2025' after he became world champion. "You can still do everything that you've been doing," the 20-year-old said.