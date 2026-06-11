LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico to take on SA in first match after spectacular opening ceremony at Azteca Stadium

A glittering opening ceremony at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City marked the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 11, celebrating football, music and the shared heritage of hosts Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Hosted jointly by US, Mexico and Canada, it is the first World Cup to be staged across three countries and the first to feature 48 teams.

The expansion from 32 teams has increased the number of matches from 64 to 104, transforming the tournament into a month-long football festival stretching across North America. The competition will conclude with the final on July 19 in New Jersey.

The expanded format is designed to give more nations a chance to compete on football's biggest stage. The 48 teams have been divided into 12 groups of four teams each. The top two teams from every group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to a newly introduced Round of 32, making the road to the title longer and more demanding than ever before.

The event also etched the stadium's name into history, making it the first venue to stage opening matches at three FIFA World Cups after hosting the curtain-raisers in 1970 and 1986.

It is the eighth opening match of a World Cup for the Mexicans, who had previously lost five and drawn the last two, including against South Africa in the 2010 World Cup.