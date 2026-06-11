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LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico to take on SA in first match after spectacular opening ceremony at Azteca Stadium

Hosted jointly by Mexico, the United States and Canada, it is the first World Cup to be staged across three countries and the first to feature 48 teams.
Performers on the pitch during the opening ceremony before the start of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026.
Performers on the pitch during the opening ceremony before the start of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. Photo| AP
TNIE online desk
Summary

A glittering opening ceremony at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City marked the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 11, celebrating football, music and the shared heritage of hosts Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Hosted jointly by US, Mexico and Canada, it is the first World Cup to be staged across three countries and the first to feature 48 teams.

The expansion from 32 teams has increased the number of matches from 64 to 104, transforming the tournament into a month-long football festival stretching across North America. The competition will conclude with the final on July 19 in New Jersey.

The expanded format is designed to give more nations a chance to compete on football's biggest stage. The 48 teams have been divided into 12 groups of four teams each. The top two teams from every group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to a newly introduced Round of 32, making the road to the title longer and more demanding than ever before.

The event also etched the stadium's name into history, making it the first venue to stage opening matches at three FIFA World Cups after hosting the curtain-raisers in 1970 and 1986.

It is the eighth opening match of a World Cup for the Mexicans, who had previously lost five and drawn the last two, including against South Africa in the 2010 World Cup.

South Africa looks forward to 'fantastic experience' at opening match 

South Africa, ranked 60th and playing their first World Cup match since 2010, is looking forward to a fantastic experience as they expect to make a mark at the opening game with Mexico.

“For us, it will be a fantastic experience,” said Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

“It is very important that we keep ourselves to the ⁠game plan and don’t listen to what is happening ⁠in the stands," he added.

Mexico 'ready to give it all' in opening game 

Mexico, co-hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026, is set to open the world's biggest football tournament by taking on South Africa in a crucial match beginning at 12:30 AM IST.

Here is the lineup: Raul Rangel (goalkeeper); Cesar Montes (captain), Johan Vasquez, Israel Reyes, Jesus Gallardo; Erik Lira, Alvaro Fidalgo, Brian Gutierrez; Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones, Roberto Alvarado.

South Africa prepares to take on Mexico in World Cup's opening match 

After a long wait of 16 years, South Africa is minutes away from playing another FIFA World Cup, taking on co-hosts Mexico at their homeground, a highly packed Azteca Stadium.

The Bafana Bafana is playing in its first World Cup since hosting the 2010 tournament.

Here's their lineup for the opening match:

Shakira, Burna Boy performs at the opening ceremony 

One of the highlights of the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico was a high energy perfomance by Colombian star Shakira.

Shakira and Nigerian singer Burna Boy performed "Dai Dai," the official song of the tournament, bringing roars from the crowd.

Mexico takes on South Africa in opening match

The largest World Cup in tournament history kicks off Thursday with co-host Mexico taking on South Africa in the opening match.

Amid escalating protests and social tensions in Mexico's capital, more than 80,000 fans were making their way to Mexico City Stadium - better known as Azteca Stadium.

South Africa is playing in its first World Cup since hosting the 2010 tournament.

The Bafana Bafana also played in the 1998 and 2002 editions.

Mexico arrives with an eight-match unbeaten streak and has not lost since last November, when Paraguay beat them in a friendly.

The Mexican side is led by the 67-year-old coach Javier Aguirre, who is in his third stint with the national team.

Scuffles at Mexico's World Cup fan zone as thousands jostle for entry

Thousands of football fans attempted to shove their way into Mexico City's official World Cup fan zone on Thursday, creating chaotic scenes shortly before kick-off in the opening game.

Access to the fan fest in Zocala plaza was hampered by metal barriers erected in recent days to prevent protesting teachers reaching the area.

"Stop pushing and shoving, there are children here, you're like animals!" a city official shouted through a megaphone as he tried to control access to the fan venue where the Mexico-South Africa game at the city's Azteca Stadium will be shown on a giant screen.

FIFA World cup 2026