LeBron James not returning to Lakers; plans to play 24th season elsewhere

LeBron James will not be back with the Los Angeles Lakers and plans to play a record-extending 24th NBA season elsewhere.

His decision is perhaps the biggest domino that will fall during the NBA's offseason player movement window, alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo being traded by Milwaukee to Miami — one of James' former stops.

The Lakers released a statement Tuesday thanking James for his eight seasons with the club.

"LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes in history," said Jeanie Buss, part of the Lakers' ownership group. "We will always be thankful for his eight years with the Lakers, including the title he led us to in 2020 under the toughest imaginable circumstances, and the countless records he broke in purple and gold. We wish him all the best in the future, both on the court and off. He will always be a cherished part of the Lakers family."

ESPN, citing James' longtime agent and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, first reported James' plans.

James can begin talking officially to new clubs after 6 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, when the league's free agent period opens. He will not be able to sign with a new team until the league's offseason moratorium is lifted on July 6.

A slew of options will be available to James on the open market, including Golden State. Longtime Warriors forward Draymond Green did not exercise his $27.6 million option for this coming season earlier this week in large part to allow his team flexibility to make other roster moves.

"Personally, I'm always willing to work with the team on whatever is best, especially at this point in my career," Green said on the latest episode of his podcast, which was released Tuesday.

"So my decision to opt out was for a few reasons. As you all know, I've always taken the approach of working with the organization. I've been in one place for 14 years. It's more of a family to me than anything."