India seek redemption against French challenge at Malaysia Masters

KUALA LAMPUR: A fresh India-versus-France battle awaits in the men's singles competition and the Indian shuttlers will look to avenge their recent Thomas Cup semifinal defeat when the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament begins here on Tuesday.

India had won a bronze medal after suffering a 0-3 loss to France in the Thomas Cup semifinals in Horsens, Denmark earlier this month, losing all three singles matches.

This week, three Indian singles players will once again face French opponents and will be eager to turn the tables.

While star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen, who had missed the Thomas Cup tie due to an elbow injury, will open against Indonesia's Moh Zaki Ubaidillah, Tharun Mannepalli will take on France's Toma Junior Popov, Kiran George will face seventh seed Alex Lanier, and HS Prannoy will meet Christo Popov.

S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian will have to come through the qualifying rounds.

In men's doubles, Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun, who did not get an opportunity in the Thomas Cup semifinal, will be keen to make a statement when they face the seventh-seeded French pair of Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov.