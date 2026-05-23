East China Indian Diaspora Cricket Tournament inaugurated in Shanghai ahead of Yoga Day 2026

BEIJING: Consul General of India in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, inaugurated the annual East China Indian Diaspora Cricket Tournament and the curtain-raiser event for the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026 in Shanghai on Saturday.

The event was jointly organised by the Indian Association Shanghai and Nord Anglia International School Shanghai Pudong, and witnessed enthusiastic participation from members of the Indian diaspora, the international community, yoga practitioners, and cricket enthusiasts from across the East China region, according to a Shanghai Consulate statement.

Mathur said the large-scale participation in the IDY 2026 curtain raiser activities highlighted the growing global commitment towards yoga as a means of promoting wellness, harmony, and peace.