Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu triumph at Hylo Open

CHENNAI: Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen made it a super Sunday for India as they secured the women's and men's singles titles at the Hylo Open Super 500 badminton tournament in Germany on Sunday.

Sindhu, who won the Japan Open earlier in the year before finishing second at the French Open last week, showed utter dominance against eighth seed and world No. 25 Line Hojmark Kjærsfeldt of Denmark to beat her 21-12, 21-14 39 minutes. It was her second title of the season.

"It was important for me to give my 100 per cent irrespective of who the opponent was. We've played a lot of times and for me it was important that I focus on every point. It's just not about the whole game, but every point mattered to me," Sindhu said. "I took the lead from the beginning and I didn't give her a chance," she added.

Asked if she was back to her best, Sindhu said: "Definitely yes. Hats off to my whole team, we've been planning accordingly. As you keep growing, it's important to be smarter in what you choose. "But at the same time, it was important for me to just stay calm. There is still room to improve. Things are getting better and I'm happy with that," she said.