Time to revise policies and shift focus to up and coming talents

CHENNAI: Sometimes numbers can reveal a very interesting story. That also reflects on the funding aspects of India’s athletes and the disparity it holds. Take for instance Asian Games’ biggest star archer Kumkum Anil Mohod. According to a Lok Sabha reply in August, she got a fund of Rs.0 for her two gold medals and one silver. On the other hand, athletes like Annu Rani or Manika Batra spent more than Rs.1 crore each as part of Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Core programme but could not qualify for the Asian Games. There were others who got funds in crores but could not win medals either. One can argue this is what sport is all about. The TOPS list was redrawn after the Paris Olympics.

Funding issue keeps rearing its ugly head every now and then in Indian sports. The controversy regarding badminton players not getting funds from the sports ministry is the latest in the list with none other than double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu leading the debate. Sports Authority of India officials are saying the Badminton Association of India did not send proposals on time (30 days before the event), while there is nothing much from the latter’s side. This has affected some of the young athletes more due to lack of budget. The funding stopped in early October when players were in Europe competing in BWF Tour events. Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, who won the Hylo Open on Sunday, were affected but the younger players were the ones who were hurt most. This also shows how much athletes depend on sports ministry funding.

Like most Indian sports, there seems to be a disparity in funding too. While top shuttlers get maximum funding from the SAI running into crores, junior players struggle. Some of the top shuttlers like Sindhu, doubles exponents Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Lakshya usually have sponsors apart from support from non-profit sports organizations like Olympic Gold Quest, JSW Sports and other foundations. Of course, there is prize money too. For example Sindhu and Lakshya who won in Saarbrucken a couple of days ago, pocketed $37,500 (Rs.35 lakh approx) each. Every round, though not a very significant amount, offers money, too. A quarterfinalist in the same competition can earn $3000 (Rs.2.8 lakhs approx).

Similarly, a Super 750 event offers higher prize money of $66,500 (Rs.62 lakh approx) for the winner and $32,300 (Rs.30 lakh) for runners-up. Players like Sindhu and Lakshya can take care of their expenses if the sports ministry withdraws funding, however, those who are lower in the pecking order would struggle because they would not be making too much money or may not be part of TOPS' core or development group.