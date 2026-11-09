IOA elections: President PT Usha loses, Anju Bobby George, Saina Nehwal among winners

CHENNAI: Finally, amid allegations of interference and manipulation, the Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOMs) election was over with current Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha losing. The result would have been shocking but after the last date of withdrawals, there were enough hints that pointed at change. This means that she will no longer be the president, at least, as of now.

On Saturday, as reported by this daily, four male candidates were elected unopposed – Olympic medallists Gagan Narang, Yogeshwar Dutt and Vijender Singh along with former TT champion Kamlesh Mehta. However, in the female category, despite hectic parley among athletes six of them contested for the four available posts. However, in the end, Usha finished fifth behind Saina Nehwal who polled 43 against Usha's 40. The other three who got elected are Anju Bobby George, Rani Rampal and Dola Banerjee. Anju managed to secure the highest number of 53 followed by Rani Rampal, Dola Bannerjee and Saina Nehwal. There were concerns about Saina and it is understood that a lot of negotiations were on to secure her win. Anju managed to secure the highest number of 53 followed by Rampal, Bannerjee and Nehwal. There were concerns about Saina and it is understood that a lot of negotiations were on to secure her win.

With the way things panned out since Saturday, there were enough indications of her not making it. Yet, as a IOA president, her team was expecting to finish in the top four. With this, the focus would be on Gagan, who shifted his base from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad recently. With the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, this seemed like a calculated move.