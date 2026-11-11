I was asked to withdraw: Ashwini Nachappa on IOA SOM election

NEW DELHI: Former India sprinter Ashwini Nachappa on Wednesday claimed that she withdrew from contesting the Indian Olympic Association's Sportspersons of Merit (SOMs) elections under "external pressure", and hinted that the polls lack transparency.

She did not provide any details regarding the source of the pressure and the manner in which she was asked to withdraw from the IOA SOM elections held virtually on Monday. The 59-year-old Nachappa was one of the original 11 candidates for the four seats of female SOMs who would be eligible to vote and to stand as candidates in the IOA's Executive Council polls on December 5.

"I was asked to pull out. All those who withdrew were asked to withdraw under external pressure. It wasn't voluntary, I can say that much... that speaks volumes about transparency," she told PTI. "And that is so sad. For me, I think whatever it may be, you cannot demean an athlete of a stature. Winning or losing is immaterial," she lamented.