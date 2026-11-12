Shooting star from TN gains gold in Jaipur

Hard work, systematic training, and her father Samuel Lovely Sundar’s coaching led S Sangamithra to win gold in the Indian Round Girls (Under-21) event at the Junior National Archery Championship held in Jaipur. The 13-year-old became the first player from Tamil Nadu to win an individual gold medal.

The Tamil Nadu Archery Association (TAAT) lauded the father-daughter duo for this feat. “Winning an individual gold at the national level is a remarkable milestone earned through dedication, discipline, perseverance, and hard work. Sangamithra’s achievement is a beautiful reminder that consistent effort, patience, and determination pave the way for success,” said Dinesh Pradeep, TAAT secretary. “Our sincere appreciation also to her father and coach Samuel Lovely Sundar, whose unwavering support, guidance, sacrifices, and steadfast belief in her potential have been integral to this journey.”