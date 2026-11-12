Shooting star from TN gains gold in Jaipur

Hard work, systematic training, and her father Samuel Lovely Sundar’s coaching led S Sangamithra to win gold in the Indian Round Girls (Under-21) event at the Junior National Archery Championship held in Jaipur. The 13-year-old became the first player from Tamil Nadu to win an individual gold medal.
The Tamil Nadu Archery Association (TAAT) lauded the father-daughter duo for this feat. “Winning an individual gold at the national level is a remarkable milestone earned through dedication, discipline, perseverance, and hard work. Sangamithra’s achievement is a beautiful reminder that consistent effort, patience, and determination pave the way for success,” said Dinesh Pradeep, TAAT secretary. “Our sincere appreciation also to her father and coach Samuel Lovely Sundar, whose unwavering support, guidance, sacrifices, and steadfast belief in her potential have been integral to this journey.”
The Class 8 student of CLRI KV School, Adyar, who trains at the Dhyan Chand Sports Academy here, is elated. “Winning the gold medal at the National Championship was a very proud and unforgettable moment. I am extremely happy to have achieved this at the age of 13. This victory is the result of my hard work, dedication, continuous practice, and the support of my coach and parents,” she told CE.
Sangamithra trained for two hours each in the morning and evening every day. Her preparation included technical corrections, physical fitness, endurance training, and mental preparation. “My coach continuously guided me to improve my shooting consistency, concentration, and confidence,” she said.
At the event, players from the North and West zones gave tough competition to players from the South. “The elimination competition featured 64 archers. Archers representing Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan gave me tough competition in the elimination rounds. The Rajasthan archer in the final was a strong competitor,” she said, adding that the final match was particularly challenging as everything she had trained for was put to the test.
Sangamithra will be seen in action at the Senior National Archery Championship being held in Shillong.