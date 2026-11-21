BUDAPEST: Over the last 10 days, during the pilot edition of the Total Chess World Championship, a growing unease has emerged between Magnus Carlsen, the game's undisputed marquee player and most marketable star, and the others.

With the Norwegian cornering the headlines for all the negative reasons as he continued to forfeit games — either in the fast classic section or in the speedier time controls — some of the more senior players didn't take it too kindly.

On Friday, Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave accused Carlsen of being a 'crybaby' without naming him. Ian Nepomniachtchi, Fabiano Caruana and Hans Niemann all went after the 35-year-old in their own way. By the time the tournament was done, it was met with relief more than anything, as the splinter between Carlsen and the rest was threatening to turn the test event into something more toxic.

After he missed his final fast classic game of the tournament — he came back to beat Vladislav Artemiev in the Armageddon to finish 17th — he said he was 'tired and fed up'. While he did suggest that he would likely be back to play at least the tour's first year, when the five-time world champion was asked if he was planning to talk to other players post the tournament, he said: "We (the other players and me) have completely different goals," he told Norwegian broadcaster TV2.

"We are at different stages. For instance, I think the others care about the World Championship in classical chess, whereas I don't. I also think that many have a different view on what top-level chess should look like.

Carlsen, who will likely be at the year-ending World Rapid and Blitz in Istanbul at the end of December, was also rather honest when he said that, more often than not, events need him rather than him needing events. "Furthermore, for many years, I've been accustomed to setting the terms myself because, in a sense, various organisers and events often need me more than I need them. That's still the case today...

"... I have no issue with others making different choices - or forming their own opinions about me. We're just at completely different places in, well, pretty much everything."