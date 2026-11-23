CHENNAI: The Chemin de Ruth in the Cologny district of Geneva is one of the richest streets in the world. Overlooking the picturesque Lake Geneva on one side, an average price per square metre starts at over $35000. It's why the exclusive tree-lined up-scale residential street is home to some of the most prominent families in the world, including billionaires and business tycoons.

Next to Chemin de Ruth lies the iconic Villa Diodati. Its place in literature is so secure because Frankenstein was born here as a result of a ghost-writing competition in the summer of 1816. Percy Bysshe Shelley, partner Mary, Lord Byron and three others were seeking refuge at the four-storeyed mansion when Lord Byron came up with the competition on the fly. Mary did the rest.

A short walk from the Villa Diodati is the Foundation Martin Bodmer. A heritage library, recognised as World Heritage by UNESCO, houses an incredible collection of books as well as manuscripts. Bodmer, a Swiss intellectual, dedicated his entire life to the collection and preservation of written knowledge. It's said that the place holds over 150000 documents from 80 cultures spread over three millennia.