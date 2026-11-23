CHENNAI: The Chemin de Ruth in the Cologny district of Geneva is one of the richest streets in the world. Overlooking the picturesque Lake Geneva on one side, an average price per square metre starts at over $35000. It's why the exclusive tree-lined up-scale residential street is home to some of the most prominent families in the world, including billionaires and business tycoons.
Next to Chemin de Ruth lies the iconic Villa Diodati. Its place in literature is so secure because Frankenstein was born here as a result of a ghost-writing competition in the summer of 1816. Percy Bysshe Shelley, partner Mary, Lord Byron and three others were seeking refuge at the four-storeyed mansion when Lord Byron came up with the competition on the fly. Mary did the rest.
A short walk from the Villa Diodati is the Foundation Martin Bodmer. A heritage library, recognised as World Heritage by UNESCO, houses an incredible collection of books as well as manuscripts. Bodmer, a Swiss intellectual, dedicated his entire life to the collection and preservation of written knowledge. It's said that the place holds over 150000 documents from 80 cultures spread over three millennia.
Per a blog posted by the national museum, "it was closer to a museum dedicated to the evolution of the human mind, documented in written texts. Bodmer wanted to show humankind’s journey of self-discovery through his collection."
Over the next three weeks or so beginning Tuesday, the Martin Bodmer Foundation will witness a new chapter in the world of chess as this unique setting — part-library, part-museum — is the setting for the World Championship between D Gukesh and Javokhir Sindarov. “I also saw that there were a lot of books in the room, but I didn’t bother checking them," Gukesh said when asked about the rather intimate setting. "I don’t think I will be reading a lot during the games."
One thing both of them will have to get used to is the ida of being in the small room together and not a lot of company. Most modern World Championships has seen the contestants inside a glass cage with a sizable crowd on the outside looking in. The venue in Geneva will have neither. There will be no soundproof glass. Inside the playing hall, walled with books from floor to ceiling, apart from the players, arbiters and FIDE-accredited staff, only a handful of spectators will have access to the hall on a daily basis (it costs `34000 to buy one ticket).
How do both players feel about the break from recent tradition? "It will be my first time playing where there’s no one else around us playing as well," the Uzbek challenger said. "Just an opponent and me."
Gukesh, the younger of the 20-year-olds — Sindarov will turn 21 during the tournament — has, of course, played one World Championship. But his was inside a glass cage. "I was checking whether I’ll be able to feel comfortable for four to five hours every day,” Gukesh said. Apart from the chair, the world champion paid extra attention to the lighting and the flooring. 210 years after this part of Geneva — Cologny — gave birth to Frankenstein, both players will be hoping to pen a literary classic of their own.