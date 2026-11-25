Defending champion D Gukesh of India and his Uzbek challenger Javokhir Sindarov settled for an early draw in Game 2 of the World Chess Championship on Wednesday, with neither player willing to take unnecessary risks in a 20-move contest.

Playing with white, Gukesh opened with the London System as both players developed cautiously in the early exchanges.

Sindarov brought his queen out as early as the seventh move and castled kingside by move 10 to connect his rooks.

Having spent considerable time defending in the opening game, Gukesh again dipped into his clock early, with his time falling to around 55 minutes while Sindarov had about one hour and 26 minutes left.

Gukesh appeared keen to capitalise on his first-move advantage and seize an early lead in the match, but could not make any headway.

The two will return to the board on Thursday, each looking to break the deadlock after sharing a point apiece from their first two games.