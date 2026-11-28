IF you are following the World Championship on FIDE's YouTube channel, you may have noticed a lot of insights not previously part of the broadcast. The brain behind one of those innovations — the FIDE predictor — is Vidit Gujrathi, the Indian GM who had featured in the Candidates in 2024.

What does the predictor do and why is it cutting edge? In chess broadcasts, most analysis incorporated engine lines. But lines recommended by Stockfish is not the same as the ones a human, even somebody rated over 2700, may make. Which is why the casual viewer may be baffled whenever they see players veer away from moves they see on the screen.

The predictor, then, is something that takes into consideration that the one making the actual move is a human. So, rather than putting it out engine lines at a depth of over 50, FIDE's broadcasts have been putting out something titled: "Gukesh's next move likely will be X" with a percentage attached to it or "Sindarov's next move likely will be Y" with a percentage attached to it.