IF you are following the World Championship on FIDE's YouTube channel, you may have noticed a lot of insights not previously part of the broadcast. The brain behind one of those innovations — the FIDE predictor — is Vidit Gujrathi, the Indian GM who had featured in the Candidates in 2024.
What does the predictor do and why is it cutting edge? In chess broadcasts, most analysis incorporated engine lines. But lines recommended by Stockfish is not the same as the ones a human, even somebody rated over 2700, may make. Which is why the casual viewer may be baffled whenever they see players veer away from moves they see on the screen.
The predictor, then, is something that takes into consideration that the one making the actual move is a human. So, rather than putting it out engine lines at a depth of over 50, FIDE's broadcasts have been putting out something titled: "Gukesh's next move likely will be X" with a percentage attached to it or "Sindarov's next move likely will be Y" with a percentage attached to it.
Gujrathi, an AI enthusiast, started building 'Kibitz', 'a human move predictor for chess broadcasts', in his own words, in June 2026. When FIDE, the world governing body, saw the Indian GM's experiments on social media, they reached out to the 2023 winner of the Grand Swiss. The 32-year-old picks up the rest of the story for the daily.
"I thought we should create AI models which can predict what a human will play rather than just having engine lines. Three or four weeks ago, Emil Sutovsky (FIDE CEO) reached out and saw that I was playing around. I was doimg some work around AI and tech and both of us have the same vision of chess reaching more people. We thought the best way to do it is by making chess broadcast more engaging and entertaining.
"We started to brainstrom and we had about two weeks to go for the World Championship. We didn't initially plan to implement it there before deciding to take a risk. We put in a lot of work and I have had a lot of sleepless nights. Even yesterday (the first game of the World Championship), I slept only for three hours. Who knew it would be so mainstream that we would be using it in a World Championship match."
Gujrathi also played a role in ensuring that that the breaks between action — especially in the middlegame when GMs can tend to take over 20 minutes to make a move — would keep the viewers engaged. The result of that is the statistics board, another first. For example, after the opening exchanges of Game One, a statistic flashed on the screen. "381 Games reached this position," it said. "37% white wins, 48% draw and 15% black wins."
FIDE and the Indian GM worked together so that 'viewers can get latest insights and they are entertained and engaged'. "Glad that FIDE has taken this ambitious goal and I'm able to contribute with my chess skills," Gujrathi added. He also said that more features are in the pipeline.