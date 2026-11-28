CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC’s legacy in the Indian Super League has been built on having a strong midfield. The likes of Elano Blumer, Raphael Augusto and Rafael Crivellaro have etched their names in Chennaiyin folklore.
This season, when the squad was announced, all eyes were on the likes of attacking midfielder Madih Talal and defender Emmanuel Imanishimwe and what they bring to the table. But one man who has impressed is Serbian midfielder Nikola Stojanovic.
Coming on a free from the erstwhile Jamshedpur FC, he has, so far, proved his worth. He has brought energy, a fighting spirit and most importantly, another chance-creating source. While Talal thrives in pockets of spaces, Stojanovic has been producing high-quality passes from deep. In Saturday's match against a struggling Mumbai City FC, Stojanovic dominated the middle of the park.
Winning the ball off Mumbai’s Zothanpuia in the 29th minute, the Serbian took a moment, saw winger Brison Fernandes make a run behind Irfan Yadwad’s decoy and produced a line-breaking pass for him to double Chennaiyin’s lead. Fernandes lost his marker, and calmly deposited the ball to the bottom-left corner. Stojanovic also helped Chennaiyin break a set-piece drought. His corner kick was perfectly met by Imanishimwe to give hosts the lead in the 11th minute.
He also brings a sense of assurance with the ball, with his nimble footwork. He can get past the press, drive into the opposition half and can always find a man. That is crucial to what Miranda wants on the pitch – domination with the ball and progressive football.
With coach Miranda heralding Chennaiyin’s new era with 16 new players, the midfielders, as they have done in previous years, are seemingly taking the leading role in bringing them back to where they belong — the top.
Saturday’s result: Chennaiyin FC 2-0 Mumbai City FC.