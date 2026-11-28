DEFENDING champs India cruised past China in the summit clash to win their fourth Women's Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday. India women beat China 3-1 in the final to become the team with the most titles.
India did not have the perfect start as China took the lead in the second quarter thanks to Chen Yujun. At half-time, the hosts were trailing. But they bounce back strong in the third quarter to strike not once or twice, but thrice. Deepika equalised with a penalty before Navneet Kaur helped them take the lead. Just before the third quarter came to an end, India scored in another PC to make it 3-1.
From thereon, there was no coming back for China as India went on to seal the trophy.
Japan win bronze
Earlier, in the bronze medal play-off Japan beat Malaysia 5-2 to finish third. Japan started strong with Risa Sasaki scoring in the 11th minute before Malaysia levelled 11 minutes later. Fatin Shafika Mahd Sukri scored through a penalty but Japan did not let it go.
They regained the lead in just a minute as Nanami Kaneko scored. Malaysia went toe-to-toe with Japan, taking the scoreline to 2-2.
In the second half, Sasaki took matters into her own hands as she scored twice, completing a hat-trick. Kaneko's 55th minute brace came as the final nail in the coffin for Malaysia.