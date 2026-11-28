DEFENDING champs India cruised past China in the summit clash to win their fourth Women's Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday. India women beat China 3-1 in the final to become the team with the most titles.

India did not have the perfect start as China took the lead in the second quarter thanks to Chen Yujun. At half-time, the hosts were trailing. But they bounce back strong in the third quarter to strike not once or twice, but thrice. Deepika equalised with a penalty before Navneet Kaur helped them take the lead. Just before the third quarter came to an end, India scored in another PC to make it 3-1.

From thereon, there was no coming back for China as India went on to seal the trophy.