A new ace on the motoracing track

Elated by this achievement, he said, “It wasn’t easy, and the streak is still not over as we have got six more races left in this championship. Racing is never easy; you have to be calm and composed in the harsh, hot weather. Plus, I had a bit of a struggle with the handling of the car and my students chasing me. I stayed calm and calculated.”

Elaborating on the races, he added, “The races in both Round 2 and Round 3 were quite tough. The toughest battles were with my coach Diljith TS and my students Vinith and Liron, as they were all chasing that one victory while I was trying to defend it. So there was no room for error from my end, and the battle was right from start to finish.”

Viswas runs a family business that sells spare parts for air conditioners and refrigeration spares. He is also a distributor of Kerala Masala and Spices. In 2018, he took up professional racing, and now, he is also a driving instructor, coach, and super car instructor. Inspired by Michael Schumacher, Viswas wanted to become a racer, too.