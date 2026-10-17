A new ace on the motoracing track

It is tough for an athlete to balance and excel in both sports and business. But for Viswas Vijayaraj, it is like a walk in the park. Viswas was the pick of the drivers in the Formula LGB 1300 (Open) at the third round of the MRF Indian National Racing Challenge 4W – 2026, which concluded on Sunday at the Madras International Circuit.
The 27-year-old from Nellore showed grit and maturity to complete his third consecutive triple crown in the Formula LGB 1300 (Open) class, bringing his season total to nine straight race wins for DTS Racing. “It feels great to win nine races in a row and remain unbeaten after three rounds. Now that we have a three-month break before the next round in January, I will work on my fitness,” he said after the win.
Elated by this achievement, he said, “It wasn’t easy, and the streak is still not over as we have got six more races left in this championship. Racing is never easy; you have to be calm and composed in the harsh, hot weather. Plus, I had a bit of a struggle with the handling of the car and my students chasing me. I stayed calm and calculated.”
Elaborating on the races, he added, “The races in both Round 2 and Round 3 were quite tough. The toughest battles were with my coach Diljith TS and my students Vinith and Liron, as they were all chasing that one victory while I was trying to defend it. So there was no room for error from my end, and the battle was right from start to finish.”
Viswas runs a family business that sells spare parts for air conditioners and refrigeration spares. He is also a distributor of Kerala Masala and Spices. In 2018, he took up professional racing, and now, he is also a driving instructor, coach, and super car instructor. Inspired by Michael Schumacher, Viswas wanted to become a racer, too.
He trains at DTS under Diljith in Coimbatore and has benefited a lot by practising at the Kari Motor Speedway. But he has had memorable experiences in both Coimbatore and Chennai. “I cherish the three National titles and official track records at both Kari Motor Speedway and Madras International Circuit in respective categories. My goal is to set an outstanding record with six races to go and keep the streak going. We had a Night Street Race in 2024 in Chennai, which I raced in, and it was a novel experience. I would love to come back for another round,” he said.
The car and tuner play an important role in a racer’s career, and Viswas feels he has the best in the business. “MRF 1300 car; it’s a 1300cc Esteem (Maruti) engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox. But setting up the car with the help of my team and mechanics is what makes me click. Senthil from Anish Tuners has been our head mechanic/tuner since day 1, and a lot of credit goes to him for my consistent performances,” he noted.