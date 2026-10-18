Charles Matata wins Delhi Half Marathon men's race with course record, Alemu takes women's crown

NEW DELHI: Kenya's Charles Matata shattered the course record to win the men's elite race at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, while Ethiopia's Wudinesh Alemu took the women's crown as nearly 40,000 people turned up on the streets of the national capital on Sunday morning.

Matata clocked 58 minutes and 52 seconds to complete the 21.097 km distance at the iconic Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium and better the previous course record of 58:53, set by Ethiopia's Amedework Walelegn in 2020, by one second.

It was also Matata's personal best in the half marathon, bettering his earlier PB of 59:15 recorded in May this year.

"I came to Delhi well prepared, having maintained my fitness," an elated Matata said.

"I was hoping to run in the 59-minute range, but the excellent weather and my familiarity with the course from 2023 helped me deliver an even stronger performance and set a course record. I believe no human is limited, and I am ready to push myself further."

The 29-year-old Matata's feat of setting a new course record was noteworthy as the humidity was high at around 90 per cent and the temperature of around 21 degrees Celsius was not ideal for long-distance running.

He finished second here in the 2023 edition with a time of 1:00:05.