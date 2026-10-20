Powerlifter Ashok clinches 65kg silver at Asian Para Games

NAGOYA: India's Ashok Kumar Malik clinched the silver medal in men's 65kg powerlifting competition at the Asian Para Games here on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old lifted a best of 192kg to finish behind reigning Paralympic champion Zou Yi of China, who clinched gold with an effort of 216kg.

Indonesia's Margono took home the bronze medal with 177kg. Ashok opened with a successful 187kg lift before managing 192kg in his second attempt. He failed to lift 201kg in his final attempt.

Para powerlifting is a bench press competition that tests upper body strength. It has only one discipline but the athletes compete in different weight categories.

The athletes competing in powerlifting have an impairment in their hips or legs. Ashok, who hails from Gohana in Sonipat district, had contracted polio as a child.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jhandu Kumar finished fifth in a field of eight competitors with a lift of 190kg.

He failed in his next two attempts at 195kg. Malaysia's Anak Gustin bagged the gold medal with a lift of 225kg.