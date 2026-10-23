MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup: BPCL thrash TN hockey team

CHENNAI: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) registered a convincing 5-1 win over Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (HUTN) in a Pool B match on Day 2 of the 97th All-India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament at MRC stadium on Friday.
BPCL made a blistering start, with Devindar Walmiki converting a penalty corner in the 4th minute and Mandeep Singh adding a field goal a minute later to make it 2-0. Subhan Abid extended the lead with a field goal in the 24th minute, and BPCL went into the final quarter with a 3-0 advantage.
HUTN pulled one back through a field goal in the 49th minute by Muthukumar K, but BPCL responded quickly. Charanjeet Singh scored a field goal in the 54th minute, and Mandeep Singh completed his brace with another field goal in the 57th minute to seal the 5-1 win. In the second match of the day, Indian Railways (RSPB) registered a narrow 2-1 win over Indian Army (INA) in a closely contested Pool A encounter.
Results: Pool A: RSPB 2 (Lovepreet 12' Yogember 57') bt Indian Army 1 (Ankush 28'); IOCL 4 (Gurjinder 19', 38'; Gazee 37'; Sunil 57') drew with PNB 4 (Gursimran 21' Thounaojam 24' Sanjay 27' Abhimanyu 33'); Pool B: BPCL 5 (Devindar 4'; Mandeep 5', 57'; Subhan 24' Charanjeet 54') bt HUTN 1 (Muthukumar K 49')
Raaghav stars in TN Colts win
KV Raaghav's century (121) helped Tamil Nadu U19 beat Maharashtra U19 by four wickets in the quarterfinals of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy in Indore.
Brief scores: Maharashtra (U19) 257/7 in 50 ovs (E Devade 100, S Jagtap 50) lost to Tamil Nadu (U19) 261/6 in 42 ovs (KV Raaghav 121; Aneesh Joshi 3/47).
Divyanshi, Satya make winning starts
India's Divyanshi Bhowmick and USA's Satya Aspathi made winning starts in the U17 girls' singles, while Nikkhil Mannath and Trishal Surapureddy stayed unbeaten in the U17 boys' singles on the opening day of the WTT Youth Contender Chennai 2026 at the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University on Friday. Divyanshi, world No. 22 in the age group, brushed aside Ishita Colaso 11-4, 11-8, 11-9. Aspathi had to dig deep against Preetika Prabu, dropping the first and fourth games before winning 9-11, 11-7, 11-9, 6-11, 11-4. Prisha Goel also needed five games to get past Saturya Banerjee 11-4, 9-11, 8-11, 11-5, 11-8.
Goa's Sambudla on song
Goa Aces JA Racing's Luviwe Sambudla emerged as the weekend's standout performer, claiming two victories and a third-place finish to take the championship lead, while 15-year-old Aaron Mehta of Kolkata Royal Tigers made history by becoming the youngest race winner in the championship's history in the Round 3 of the F4 Indian Championship, part of the Indian Racing Festival 2026 at the Madras International Circuit on Friday. Sambudla turned a five-point deficit into a 21-point championship advantage, moving to 138 points ahead of Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru's Aris Kyriakou on 117.