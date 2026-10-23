MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup: BPCL thrash TN hockey team

CHENNAI: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) registered a convincing 5-1 win over Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (HUTN) in a Pool B match on Day 2 of the 97th All-India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament at MRC stadium on Friday.

BPCL made a blistering start, with Devindar Walmiki converting a penalty corner in the 4th minute and Mandeep Singh adding a field goal a minute later to make it 2-0. Subhan Abid extended the lead with a field goal in the 24th minute, and BPCL went into the final quarter with a 3-0 advantage.

HUTN pulled one back through a field goal in the 49th minute by Muthukumar K, but BPCL responded quickly. Charanjeet Singh scored a field goal in the 54th minute, and Mandeep Singh completed his brace with another field goal in the 57th minute to seal the 5-1 win. In the second match of the day, Indian Railways (RSPB) registered a narrow 2-1 win over Indian Army (INA) in a closely contested Pool A encounter.

Results: Pool A: RSPB 2 (Lovepreet 12' Yogember 57') bt Indian Army 1 (Ankush 28'); IOCL 4 (Gurjinder 19', 38'; Gazee 37'; Sunil 57') drew with PNB 4 (Gursimran 21' Thounaojam 24' Sanjay 27' Abhimanyu 33'); Pool B: BPCL 5 (Devindar 4'; Mandeep 5', 57'; Subhan 24' Charanjeet 54') bt HUTN 1 (Muthukumar K 49')