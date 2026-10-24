Kerala Blasters look to bounce back against Mumbai City

KOCHI: Kerala Blasters FC will host Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday, in what will their first home match of the MG Indian Super League 2026-27 season. The Blasters will look to bounce back after their 4-1 defeat to NorthEast United FC, while the Islanders seek their first win after managing just the sole point from two games.

Kerala head coach Ashley Westwood acknowledged the defensive errors that contributed to the defeat but stressed that his team was still in the process of finding its feet. Having had limited time together during pre-season, the Blasters are continuing to build combinations and establish a consistent starting eleven.

Westwood, however, expects his side to maintain an aggressive approach. "We try and play intense, aggressive football. We try and get numbers forward. We try and win every game," he said, outlining his intention to take the game to the opposition rather than adopt a cautious approach.

The Kerala coach also highlighted the importance of reconnecting with the club's supporters ahead of their home opener. "You can't guarantee a result, but we can guarantee we give everything we've got," he said, urging fans to back the team as it develops through the season.