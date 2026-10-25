French Open: Sindhu puts up valiant fight, but falls short in the final

CHENNAI: The statistics before the match were quite stark. PV SIndhu, double Olympic medallist, former world champion and worlds medallist has never won against South Korea’s An Se-Young. The match looked like another formality for SIndhu and Young. However, in the final of the French Open in Paris, points were not simple. Even Young found that out, too.

Since her win at the Japan Open, a BWF Tour 750 tournament, in July this year, Sindhu has been breathing a different kind of life into her game. She is quick (though not as she was in her early days) but has compensated it with her endurance and experience; she plays games that suit her: quick rallies, early endgames and keeping the shuttle longer in the air. Her net game has improved too.

On Sunday, she did not win the match, but did something that not too many players in the world could do this season. She won a game – second time in 11 meetings — but as An Se Young upped her game, Sindhu slowly perished 21-16, 11-21, 12-21. Though the scoreline indicates a one-sided match, Sindhu did give a fight. Against any other player, this could have been even easier to close out the match but the South Korean is a different beast on the court.

Yet, one has to give everything to Sindhu for keeping her hopes alive until the final round. At 31, when most struggle with fitness, Sindhu is playing at another level. The first game did make a difference in Sindhu’s match. She knew how important it was for her to win the first game. “I said yesterday, it's a fresh day, new day, and it's a new game, anything could happen, so I fought for every point,” she said. “I could win the first game and I was happy about it. I think in the second game, it was equal until four or five all. After that she took a lead and then maintained the lead.”