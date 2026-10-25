Hurdler Mulik rewrites junior national record, Anushka falters

CHENNAI: Yash Mulik of Maharashtra lowered the U18 national record in men’s 100m hurdles final by clocking 13.29s to win gold on Day 3 of the National Junior Athletics Championships here on Sunday. Later in the day, Tamil Nadu high jumper Ambriesh K equalled the U20 meet record (2.18m) of Sreenith Mohan, set in 2014.
Meanwhile, National record holder Anushka Yadav failed to make a valid attempt in the U20 women’s hammer throw final, as Nandni of Uttar Pradesh captured top-sport with a 55.33m effort.
Running on hurdles measuring 91.4 centimetres of height, Mulik, 17, breezed past them as he gained pace after each hurdle. He was followed by Kripal Karthic K of Tamil Nadu, who finished with a meet record timing of 13.56 seconds.
In the high-jump pits, Ambriesh cleared the bar measured at 2.18m in his first attempt. However, he could not progress further, as he did not clear the 2.20m mark. Binoy B of Keralam finished with the silver medal with a best effort of 2.11m.
For 18-year-old Yadav, who returned from a fifth-placed finish at the Asian Games, nothing worked in her favour. The metal balls she had launched had hit different parts of the launching rings, as she was knocked out of the finals after just three attempts.