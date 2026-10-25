Hurdler Mulik rewrites junior national record, Anushka falters

CHENNAI: Yash Mulik of Maharashtra lowered the U18 national record in men’s 100m hurdles final by clocking 13.29s to win gold on Day 3 of the National Junior Athletics Championships here on Sunday. Later in the day, Tamil Nadu high jumper Ambriesh K equalled the U20 meet record (2.18m) of Sreenith Mohan, set in 2014.

Meanwhile, National record holder Anushka Yadav failed to make a valid attempt in the U20 women’s hammer throw final, as Nandni of Uttar Pradesh captured top-sport with a 55.33m effort.

Running on hurdles measuring 91.4 centimetres of height, Mulik, 17, breezed past them as he gained pace after each hurdle. He was followed by Kripal Karthic K of Tamil Nadu, who finished with a meet record timing of 13.56 seconds.