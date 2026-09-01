Gurnoor Brar's plan: Learning lengths from Bumrah, Siraj; ambition to become all-format bowler

BENGALURU: India pacer Gurnoor Brar says bowling alongside senior quicks Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj in the last three months has helped him find consistency in lengths, and he is now aiming to become an all-format pacer capable of taking a heavy workload.

Brar has made a reasonable beginning to his national career, taking 11 wickets across six ODIs with an economy that hovers around seven.

But the 26-year-old thinks that he would be able to better that with the newly acquired know-how on lengths after his stints with the national team during the ODI series against Afghanistan and England.

"I got selected to the India team because of the way I was performing in the Ranji Trophy and India A. But I was looking for more learnings as to how I can be more consistent on my lengths and which batsman I can bowl according to which wicket. That was my aim," Brar told select media on the sidelines of the ongoing Duleep Trophy where he is playing for North Zone.

"From the beginning, I have only one goal. I have to load my body so that no matter how many overs I bowl, or how many balls I bowl, it doesn't matter to my body. I enjoy bowling more," he said.

Interactions with India head coach Gautam Gambhir, bowling coach Morne Morkel and other senior colleagues like Bumrah helped him fine-tune his craft.

"I would say that there has been a lot of growth as a bowler after my interactions with Morne sir and Gambhir Sir. Obviously, after seeing and talking to Boom (Bumrah) Bhai, Siraj Bhai, Prasidh (Krishna) Bhai...it's an experience. When you are watching them closely, how they prepare themselves and attack batters consistently, it's a lot of fun and learning. I am also trying to do that in my career and become an all-format bowler," he said.