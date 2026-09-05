'It'll be tough, but I don't take pressure': Parul Chaudhary on competing in three events in Asian Games

BENGALURU: Asian Games double gold medallist Parul Chaudhary said the addition of the 1500m race to the competition list has not burdened her, and she is trusting the intense pre-event training process to deliver an encore in the upcoming edition.

Chaudhary had won gold in the 3000m steeplechase and 5000m in the previous edition of the continental showpiece held in Hangzhou, China.

Additionally, she will take part in the 1500m event in these Games to be held in Japan.

"There will be good and tough competition. There are strong athletes from across Asia, particularly from Japan and Bahrain. But I am confident of doing well. I won gold medals last time, and I want to bring those medals back to the country," Chaudhary told PTI in an interview facilitated by SAI.

Chaudhary admitted that competing in three different events in as many days can be tough, but exuded confidence that adaptive training at SAI Centre of Excellence can stand her in good stead.

"It is difficult (competing in three events). But I am training accordingly. I have to compete for three days in a row. So, I will have to train accordingly. But I don't take pressure at all, as I just think about giving my best. I am sure a medal will follow."

The 31-year-old gave a glimpse into her training methods here.

"It (training) has been good so far. The preparation is going well. We still have time to prepare for Japan's weather conditions. I have seen that it is raining there. We will adapt to those conditions, mainly hot and humid. We will keep a preparation time for the summer conditions in mind," she said.

However, Chaudhary's run-up to the Asian Games was less than satisfactory, finishing well behind in the 3000m steeplechase and 5000m in the recent Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

She finished fifth in the steeplechase with a time of 9:26.75 and 15th in the 5000m, clocking 15:08.56.

However, she had won a gold medal in the 1500m during the 65th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar with a time of 4:20.45. Overall, Chaudhary is not disheartened by that tempered build-up.